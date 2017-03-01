Analysis: With opposition to vouchers...

Analysis: With opposition to vouchers, public ed chairman is protecting legislators from voters

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Texas Tribune

State Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Humble, newly appointed chair of the House Education Committee, talks public education at TTEvents on Feb. 28, 2017. The House's new public education chairman opposes the school voucher bill that the lieutenant governor - from the same political party, but from the other side of the Capitol - says is the civil rights issue of our age.

