Tanker truck carrying fuel rolls over...

Tanker truck carrying fuel rolls over on US 183 in Lampasas on Feb. 1, 2017.

The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was trapped for a period of time after his truck rolled over Wednesday night south of Lampasas. The crash happened on US 183, about 4.5 miles south of Lampasas, just before 10 p.m. The investigating trooper said the truck was going north on US 183 when the driver went off the road onto the grass shoulder, continued down a hill and rolled over onto the driver's side.

