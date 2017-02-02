Tanker truck carrying fuel rolls over on US 183 in Lampasas on Feb. 1, 2017.
The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was trapped for a period of time after his truck rolled over Wednesday night south of Lampasas. The crash happened on US 183, about 4.5 miles south of Lampasas, just before 10 p.m. The investigating trooper said the truck was going north on US 183 when the driver went off the road onto the grass shoulder, continued down a hill and rolled over onto the driver's side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Lampasas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975
|Jan 29
|PGale
|1
|Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09)
|Jan 26
|Smiling Maw Maw
|31
|Trash/Brush Collection (May '13)
|Jan 24
|County livin
|15
|Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09)
|Jan 21
|Sabryna Wood
|48
|Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|commemoration add...
|3
|Need. female for erotic detailing
|Jan 16
|nudedetailing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lampasas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC