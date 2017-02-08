CTC Police Academy hosts graduation c...

CTC Police Academy hosts graduation ceremony

Wednesday Feb 8

The Central Texas College Police Academy held a graduation ceremony Saturday, Jan. 28, for 17 cadets who completed the Basic Peace Officer course. Christopher Dunshie of the Burnet County Sheriff's Office, Les Hartman of the Llano County Sheriff's Office, Darrell McDonald, Jesus Mendoza and Ethel Peete of the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office and Eric Hernandez of Lampasas Police Department were among their ranks.

