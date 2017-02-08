Crime Stoppers pays out rewards
Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers announced it has paid two recent rewards, but has another to be be claimed. A large reward was paid out for the burglary and criminal mischief that occurred at the Burnet schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lampasas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|Good place to live?
|Feb 28
|Scorpion
|2
|Stolen 2015 Kia Optima
|Feb 16
|Goathead
|1
|WARNING..... Lampasas tire & auto is fake!!!
|Feb 14
|Truth is truth
|1
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Feb 14
|MrsYoungblood
|3
|loud boom off of 580 E
|Oct '16
|kri5t3n0792
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lampasas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC