Crime Stoppers pays out rewards

Feb 8, 2017 Read more: Burnet Bulletin

Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers announced it has paid two recent rewards, but has another to be be claimed. A large reward was paid out for the burglary and criminal mischief that occurred at the Burnet schools.

