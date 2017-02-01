BHS students qualify for regional con...

BHS students qualify for regional concert

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Burnet Bulletin

The Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region Clinic and Concert is a whirlwind of rehearsal and performance that included 15 Burnet High School Students Jan. 20-21. Their group included the bast band students from across Regions 29 and 32 of the ATSSB that stretch from Lampasas to Boerne to Liberty Hill to Brady.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lampasas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Many pharts 1,106
Good place to live? Sat Elka 1
Baby Boy Born 6/26/1975 Jan 29 PGale 1
Review: Cove Family Dental - Brandon L Grantham... (Sep '09) Jan 26 Smiling Maw Maw 31
Trash/Brush Collection (May '13) Jan 24 County livin 15
News Body Found In Burned-Out Central Texas House Te... (Mar '09) Jan 21 Sabryna Wood 48
Looking for Rosellen Lynette Brimhall. (Nov '10) Jan 21 commemoration add... 3
See all Lampasas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lampasas Forum Now

Lampasas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lampasas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lampasas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC