Kingsland Post Office collection box burglarized

Tuesday Jan 17

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information on the person or persons responsible for breaking into a postal collection box in Kingsland. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the collection box outside the Kingsland Post Office at 1901 W. Ranch Road 1431, was broken into on Thursday, Jan. 12. Nothing was stolen from the post office, just the collection box.

