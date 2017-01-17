Man dies in early morning head-on col...

Man dies in early morning head-on collision

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

DPS troopers said an 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on US 281, about 2 miles north of Lampasas, just before 4 a.m. A 2002 Ford Excursion was traveling southbound on the same road. The driver of the Excursion, identified as 18-year-old Caleb Ryan Bonde from Hot Springs, Arkansas, died at the scene.

