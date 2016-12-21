Lampasas man accused of breaking into building, stealing car
A Lampasas man was in jail Thursday morning, accused of breaking into a building, stealing car keys, and taking a car for a ride. Lampasas police said 23-year-old Richard Adames broke into several offices in the Goodwin Bumpus Building on South Key Avenue.
