Lampasas man accused of breaking into building, stealing car

A Lampasas man was in jail Thursday morning, accused of breaking into a building, stealing car keys, and taking a car for a ride. Lampasas police said 23-year-old Richard Adames broke into several offices in the Goodwin Bumpus Building on South Key Avenue.

