Perlmutter will run for governor
U.S. Representative, Ed Perlmutter, stopped in Lamar over the weekend, during a trip to visit the southeast part of Colorado as he campaigns for Colorado Governor. Perlmutter is a Colorado native, from Jefferson County, and practiced law for about 25 years, before he was elected to Congress.
