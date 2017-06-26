Lodging tax tourism panel meets
The Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel met for its monthly meeting Tuesday, June 20 in the PEP office at the Cow Palace Inn in Lamar. The group approved two requests for funding assistance; one from Chad Hart for a Santa Fe Trail Dutch oven exposition and one from Kelly Emick with the LCC Frontier History Encampment.
