Limited number of Clare Dunn VIP party ticket packages on sale now
Clare Dunn Sand and Sage Round Up Concert and Charity VIP Party tickets are on sale now. Country music star Clare Dunn kicks-off the Sand and Sage Round-Up on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Gates and beer garden open at 6 p.m. The concert will be held at the Prowers County Fairgrounds in Lamar, Colorado.
