Lamar Community College welcomes Kend...

Lamar Community College welcomes Kendra King

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Lamar Daily News

Lamar Community College welcomes Kendra King as the new full-time faculty member and department head of Cosmetology. King, who has worked in the beauty industry for over 10 years, will bring a wealth of knowledge to the program at LCC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
furnished apartments for rent Jun 1 saker5002 1
News Lamar man charged in Las Animas murder case (Oct '08) Apr '17 28goddess 25
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Mar '17 Kathy jara 2
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec '16 say what 6
Lawyers (Oct '16) Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC