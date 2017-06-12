Lamar a possible host for philanthrop...

Lamar a possible host for philanthropy days conference

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Lamar Daily News

In an effort to secure Lamar as a host for the event, members of the community met with representatives with the Community Resource Center and Anschutz Family Foundation at an outreach meeting on Thursday, June 1 at the Lamar Community Building multi-purpose room. Leah Rausch and Andrea Swan with the Community Resource Center and Kumella Aiu with the Anschutz Family Foundation met with various members of the community to gauge interest in Lamar hosting the event.

