City of Lamar to receive lottery award

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Lamar Daily News

The City of Lamar will receive a Lottery Starburst Award for using Lottery proceeds to build a new Four-Plex ballfield. The project was completed in 2016 and utilized more than $1 million in Lottery funds from two Lottery beneficiaries; Great Outdoors Colorado and the Conservation Trust Fund.

