Williamson arrested for unlawful distribution

Monday May 15

On May 12, 2017 officers of the Lamar Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of North Main Street in Lamar, CO. This was the outcome of an in-depth investigation of Joshua Williamson's involvement in the sales and distribution of Heroin.

