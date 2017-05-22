Weakley initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

Kaylee Weakley of Lamar, Colorado, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Weakley was initiated at Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

