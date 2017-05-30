Watkins, Melgosa arrested on drug cha...

Watkins, Melgosa arrested on drug charges

Monday May 22

The Drug Task Force comprised of Prowers, Baca, Kiowa, and Cheyenne County Sheriff's Offices, have been conducting drug operations over the course of the last several months. The below arrests are the outcome of two of the investigations.

