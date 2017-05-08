Slow-moving storm to bring flooding d...

Slow-moving storm to bring flooding downpours to southwestern US through midweek

The same storm that brought heavy rain, hail and gusty winds to Southern California over the weekend will spread severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours into the southwestern United States early this week. A piece of energy swinging around the eastern side of the storm will first spark severe thunderstorms in the Front Range of the Rockies Monday.

