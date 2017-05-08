Slow-moving storm to bring flooding downpours to southwestern US through midweek
The same storm that brought heavy rain, hail and gusty winds to Southern California over the weekend will spread severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours into the southwestern United States early this week. A piece of energy swinging around the eastern side of the storm will first spark severe thunderstorms in the Front Range of the Rockies Monday.
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lamar man charged in Las Animas murder case (Oct '08)
|Apr 20
|28goddess
|25
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Kathy jara
|2
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
