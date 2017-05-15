Prowers Economic Prosperity meets

Wednesday May 3

Prowers Economic Prosperity met for its monthly Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, May 2 in the Colorado Room at the Cow Palace Inn. Rick Robbins, PEP President, noted the recent manufacturing meeting was "another good meeting" and they are actually looking to expand the group.

