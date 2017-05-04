National Day of Prayer observed
Pastor Mike Martin prays with the crowd at National Day of Prayer held near the flag pole at the Prowers County Courthouse on Thursday, May 4. Pastor Dave Holland leads in singing at the National Day of Prayer held outside the Prowers County Courthouse. Local citizens and pastors convened around the flag pole at the Prowers County Courthouse for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4. The event was organized locally by Pastor Mike Martin.
