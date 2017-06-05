HOPE Center holds end of year celebration
Students plant seeds during the end of the year party at the HOPE Center on Monday, May 22. The HOPE Center in Lamar held an end of the school year celebration for the students on Monday, May 22 at the center . Students were treated to food, games and fun.
