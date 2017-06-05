HOPE Center holds end of year celebra...

HOPE Center holds end of year celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Lamar Daily News

Students plant seeds during the end of the year party at the HOPE Center on Monday, May 22. The HOPE Center in Lamar held an end of the school year celebration for the students on Monday, May 22 at the center . Students were treated to food, games and fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
furnished apartments for rent Jun 1 saker5002 1
News Lamar man charged in Las Animas murder case (Oct '08) Apr '17 28goddess 25
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Mar '17 Kathy jara 2
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec '16 say what 6
Lawyers (Oct '16) Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC