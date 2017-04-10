The Lamar City Council meets in regul...

The Lamar City Council meets in regular session on Monday, April 10.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lamar Daily News

New Municipal Court Judge Lane Porter was sworn in by Judge Stan Brinkley during the Lamar City Council meeting on Monday, April 10 in the Council Chambers. Lane Porter was sworn in as new Municipal Court Judge was sworn in by Honorable Judge Stan Brinkley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Mar 28 Kathy jara 2
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec '16 say what 6
Lawyers (Oct '16) Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15) Oct '15 sad mama 1
News Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09) Jun '14 Theodore Wells 3
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC