The Lamar City Council meets in regular session on Monday, April 10.
New Municipal Court Judge Lane Porter was sworn in by Judge Stan Brinkley during the Lamar City Council meeting on Monday, April 10 in the Council Chambers. Lane Porter was sworn in as new Municipal Court Judge was sworn in by Honorable Judge Stan Brinkley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Mar 28
|Kathy jara
|2
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC