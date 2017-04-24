LCC hosts hundreds for FFA Career Development
LHS Ag Mechanics team members Bart Gruenloh, Colton Eberhardt, Nolan Sharp and Lucas Tinnes Lamar Community College welcomed nearly 700 high school students to campus for the FFA Career Development Day on Wednesday, April 5. FFA members from 34 schools from across the state participated in the event. This number is significant considering nine schools were unable to make the event due to the recent snow and poor road conditions.
