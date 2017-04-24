LCC hosts hundreds for FFA Career Dev...

LCC hosts hundreds for FFA Career Development

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Lamar Daily News

LHS Ag Mechanics team members Bart Gruenloh, Colton Eberhardt, Nolan Sharp and Lucas Tinnes Lamar Community College welcomed nearly 700 high school students to campus for the FFA Career Development Day on Wednesday, April 5. FFA members from 34 schools from across the state participated in the event. This number is significant considering nine schools were unable to make the event due to the recent snow and poor road conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lamar man charged in Las Animas murder case (Oct '08) Apr 20 28goddess 25
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Mar 28 Kathy jara 2
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec '16 say what 6
Lawyers (Oct '16) Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15) Oct '15 sad mama 1
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC