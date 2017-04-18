Lamar Public Library to host Titanic presentation
Courtney Warman will provide a presentation on the Titanic at Lamar Public Library on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Events Center. Lamar native, Courtney Warman has been fascinated by the Titanic since she first heard about its history 20 years ago.
