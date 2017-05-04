Lamar City Council meets

Lamar City Council meets

Tuesday Apr 25

During the Lamar City Council meeting on April 24, the council held a public hearing for a temporary modification of premise application for Buzzard's Roost. Jay Gruber spoke in favor of the event, noting it would be the 11th Road Jam and 6th Country Jam.

Lamar, CO

