Disability Justice Presentation Coming to Lamar in April
On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition partnering with Assistive Power Technology Group will host the Colorado Trust's third 2016-17 Health Equity Learning Series presentation: "Disability Justice Informing Communities of Practice" at the Lamar Public Library. Presenter Lydia Brown is an advocate for Disability Justice.
