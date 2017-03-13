Seuss birthday a magical treat

Seuss birthday a magical treat

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Lamar Daily News

The Dr. Seuss birthday party at the Cultural Events Center, March 3, was a celebration full of fun, laughs, snacks, games and plenty of stories written by the children's book author. Library Employee Sheri Eirhart was "Thing Three" and since there are more than two library employees they had to get inventive and create a third thing.

