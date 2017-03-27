New Prowers Economic Prosperity director Eric Depperschmidt meets with Lamar City Council
New Prowers Economic Prosperity Executive Director Eric Depperschmidt completed a busy first day on the job, March 6, and was introduced to the Lamar City Council during its work session. Depprschmidt, a Kansas resident, was introduced by PEP President Rick Robbins and said the weather in Lamar made him feel welcome.
