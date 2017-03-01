Local Surgeons Completed Rigorous Pro...

Local Surgeons Completed Rigorous Process to Gain Recognition

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Lamar Daily News

In honor of Doctor's Day on March 30, Prowers Medical Center would like to celebrate our dedicated team of 10 fulltime providers who offer integral services to our community. Each week, you'll meet two providers and learn about their role in caring for patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec '16 say what 6
Lawyers Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15) Oct '15 sad mama 1
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Sep '14 old smoke 1
News Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09) Jun '14 Theodore Wells 3
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Prowers County was issued at March 04 at 5:22AM MST

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC