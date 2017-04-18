Lamar City Council approves the appointment of Lane Porter as the new municipal court judge.
Before the regular council meeting on Monday, March 27, the council met in an executive work session to interview applicants. Porter was selected through a ballot cast by the council during the regular meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
