Lamar City Council approves the appointment of Lane Porter as the new municipal court judge.

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Lamar Daily News

Before the regular council meeting on Monday, March 27, the council met in an executive work session to interview applicants. Porter was selected through a ballot cast by the council during the regular meeting.

