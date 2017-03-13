Help wanted
The ideal candidate will have an understanding of AP Style, good grammar and spelling skills and experience with taking photographs and conducting interviews. The candidate must also be able to layout the paper for publication, update the Ledger's website and Facebook page daily and be willing to meet deadlines.
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
