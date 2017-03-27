City of Lamar reviews water needs
Members of the City of Lamar, including Public Works Director Pat Mason, Engineer Wiley Works, Water Department Director Rob Batdorf and City Administrator John Sutherland talked to the city's water engineer Tom Williamson and Dan Gillam about the Rule 14 plan for the city. Rule 14 lays out what water the city is going to draw from its various resources, including all the wells the city uses and the water from each well and the water they get from ditches for irrigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC