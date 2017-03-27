City of Lamar reviews water needs

City of Lamar reviews water needs

Wednesday Mar 15

Members of the City of Lamar, including Public Works Director Pat Mason, Engineer Wiley Works, Water Department Director Rob Batdorf and City Administrator John Sutherland talked to the city's water engineer Tom Williamson and Dan Gillam about the Rule 14 plan for the city. Rule 14 lays out what water the city is going to draw from its various resources, including all the wells the city uses and the water from each well and the water they get from ditches for irrigation.

Lamar, CO

