Victoria Esparza arrested
Officers of the Lamar Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of North 8th Street in Lamar, CO. Victoria Esparza, 28 of Lamar, was arrested on charges of distribution of heroin and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
