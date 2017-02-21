Rose Day scheduled for March 8
The Zonta Club of Prowers County will once again celebrate Zonta Rose Day and International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8th. The day presents an opportunity for area residents to recognize individuals who have made a difference in the status of women.
