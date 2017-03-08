Parkview kids visit Safeway
Susan Portner teaches the kids how to read labels on a cereal box at Safeway, Feb. 22. The kids have been discussing healthy eating and making smart choices in class and the trip marked week five of the project. Health coaches from High Plains Community Health Center and volunteers like Susan Portner from One Step Up also lent a hand on the trip.
