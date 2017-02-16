New Alzheimer's Support Group Starting at Prowers Medical Center
After losing her husband to Alzheimer's Disease, Lamar resident Lillian Norman was determined to be there for others caring for a loved one with dementia. She recently completed training to become a caregivers' support group facilitator through the area chapter of the Colorado Alzheimer's Association, and she helped secure a home for the new group at Prowers Medical Center.
