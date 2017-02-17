LFD knocks down trailer fire

The Lamar Fire Department and Emergency Services responded to 402 Commercial Street in Lamar for a trailer home fire on Monday, Feb. 6. The alarm was received at 1:15 p.m. and the department and Lamar Police Department arrived at 1:17 p.m. When units arrived on the scene, it was noted that the property was actively burning and most of the burn was at the entrance door and the porch that was attached to the property. Fire crews entered and did an initial search to clear the residence and make sure there were no occupants.

