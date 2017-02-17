LFD knocks down trailer fire

LFD knocks down trailer fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Lamar Daily News

The Lamar Fire Department and Emergency Services responded to 402 Commercial Street in Lamar for a trailer home fire on Monday, Feb. 6. The alarm was received at 1:15 p.m. and the department and Lamar Police Department arrived at 1:17 p.m. When units arrived on the scene, it was noted that the property was actively burning and most of the burn was at the entrance door and the porch that was attached to the property. Fire crews entered and did an initial search to clear the residence and make sure there were no occupants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec '16 say what 6
Lawyers Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15) Oct '15 sad mama 1
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Sep '14 old smoke 1
News Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09) Jun '14 Theodore Wells 3
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC