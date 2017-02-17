LFD knocks down trailer fire
The Lamar Fire Department and Emergency Services responded to 402 Commercial Street in Lamar for a trailer home fire on Monday, Feb. 6. The alarm was received at 1:15 p.m. and the department and Lamar Police Department arrived at 1:17 p.m. When units arrived on the scene, it was noted that the property was actively burning and most of the burn was at the entrance door and the porch that was attached to the property. Fire crews entered and did an initial search to clear the residence and make sure there were no occupants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC