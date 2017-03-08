Hart updates the BOCC
The Prowers County Commissioners received an update about the Canyons and Plains of Southeast Colorado organization during its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting. President Chad Hart presented a 2008 survey from the Colorado Welcome Center in Lamar and it showed that 27,000 visitors went to the venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC