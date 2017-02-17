Fire Department ball celebrates its success
Chief Jeremy Burkhart talks up the AR 15 .223 caliber rifle made by radical fire arms during the silent auction. The Fourth Annual Lamar Fire Department Ball on Friday, Feb. 10, was a big event that brought the community together to celebrate another great year.
