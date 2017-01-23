Wilson Realty announced

Lance & Sharon Wilson, along with Bob Randle, are excited to announce Wilson Realty has an announcement for 2017! Located in the same convenient location, 204 South 2nd Street in Lamar Colorado, the Wilson & Randle team will be offering the same great service in Southeast Colorado but under a new name. Wilson Realty consists of Employing Broker Sharon Wilson with Bob Randle & Lance Wilson employed as Associate Brokers.

