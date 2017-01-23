Wilson Realty announced

Wilson Realty announced

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Lamar Daily News

Lance & Sharon Wilson, along with Bob Randle, are excited to announce Wilson Realty has an announcement for 2017! Located in the same convenient location, 204 South 2nd Street in Lamar Colorado, the Wilson & Randle team will be offering the same great service in Southeast Colorado but under a new name. Wilson Realty consists of Employing Broker Sharon Wilson with Bob Randle & Lance Wilson employed as Associate Brokers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lamar Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14) Dec 26 say what 6
Lawyers Oct '16 Diane 1
Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07) Aug '16 Chuck Sloggett 32
Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 2
The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15) Oct '15 sad mama 1
get out of jail free (Sep '14) Sep '14 old smoke 1
News Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09) Jun '14 Theodore Wells 3
See all Lamar Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lamar Forum Now

Lamar Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lamar Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lamar, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC