Sammy Davis Jr. arrested
On January 26, 2017 officers from the Lamar Police Department contacted a vehicle in the 200 block Mullen Street in Lamar. Officers arrested Sammy Davis Jr., 43 years old, of Lamar for driving with a suspended license.
Lamar Daily News.
