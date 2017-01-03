Full Tim OBGYN available at Prowers Medical Center
Prowers Medical Center is pleased to announce the hiring of a full time OBGYN who brings a wide range of services to area women. Dr. Steven Foley is fully committed to serving the Lamar community; he's excited to bring services to women that were previously unavailable, including treatment for prolapse, urinary incontinence and polycystic ovary syndrome among other needs.
