Commisioners hear bypass idea

Monday Jan 23

The Prowers County Commissioners heard a proposal from Arkansas Valley Farms, Jan. 17, that would create a privately funded Lamar Bypass around Lamar, instead of waiting for government funds to come through that would pay for the road. "We've invested a lot down here, as you know, and right now we are shipping a lot of gravel and a lot of cool things, but we are trying to get set up for our next phase of our planning here," he said.

