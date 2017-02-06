Big Timbers Community Alliance hosts ...

Big Timbers Community Alliance hosts meeting

Read more: Lamar Daily News

Kids from the Hope Center make healthy eating plate diagrams for the Big Timbers Community Alliance meeting, Jan. 18. The Big Timbers Community Alliance and Live Well hosted a healthy eating workshop at the Partners for Hope Center, Wednesday, Jan. 18, which drew a packed house of active community members full of ideas and energy to engage Prowers County. Emily Nieschburg, newly appointed executive director of the Big Timbers Community Alliance, welcomed the group and gave everybody a quick background on the organization and name.

Lamar, CO

