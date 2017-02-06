Big Timbers Community Alliance hosts meeting
Kids from the Hope Center make healthy eating plate diagrams for the Big Timbers Community Alliance meeting, Jan. 18. The Big Timbers Community Alliance and Live Well hosted a healthy eating workshop at the Partners for Hope Center, Wednesday, Jan. 18, which drew a packed house of active community members full of ideas and energy to engage Prowers County. Emily Nieschburg, newly appointed executive director of the Big Timbers Community Alliance, welcomed the group and gave everybody a quick background on the organization and name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|say what
|6
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC