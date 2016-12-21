YWPA applications available
Applications for the 2017 Young Women in Public Affairs Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Prowers County by contacting: Jane May at 719-688-2883 or going to http://www.zonta.org/GlobalImpact/Education/Young-Women-in-Public-Affairs-Award to download the application. The goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman's commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
