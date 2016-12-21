Rotary kids' Christmas Dec. 17

Lamar Rotary and Prowers County Rotaract members are working hard to prepare for an exceptional family event, our "Rotary Kids' Christmas," on Saturday, December 17th at 10:00 a - 3:00 p. The adventure will begin with a ride through the Enchanted Forest then continue at the Shore Arts Center .

