Rosalinda Jurado arrested
On December 7, 2016 at approximately 5:00 PM, officers from the Lamar Police Department were notified of a possible drug transaction which was going to occur in the City of Lamar. Officers set up surveillance based on the caller's information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Sep '15
|Clutchpak77
|5
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC