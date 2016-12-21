Parade of Lights illuminates Lamar

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Lamar Daily News

The Parade of Lights, Friday Dec. 2, in downtown Lamar rang in the holiday season in grand style and featured plenty of floats and people greeting people, handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. The Parade kicked off in front of the Lamar pool and followed a path downtown, where people went to the Enchanted Forest and visited with Santa or they went to the Shore Arts Center and heard a great holiday concert from the Main Street Ringers and the Arkansas Valley Wind and Percussion Ensemble.

Lamar, CO

