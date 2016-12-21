Parade of Lights illuminates Lamar
The Parade of Lights, Friday Dec. 2, in downtown Lamar rang in the holiday season in grand style and featured plenty of floats and people greeting people, handing out candy and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. The Parade kicked off in front of the Lamar pool and followed a path downtown, where people went to the Enchanted Forest and visited with Santa or they went to the Shore Arts Center and heard a great holiday concert from the Main Street Ringers and the Arkansas Valley Wind and Percussion Ensemble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Sep '15
|Clutchpak77
|5
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC