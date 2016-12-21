LPD investigating vandalism
In the early morning hours of November 26, 2016 officers from the Lamar Police Department located several vehicles and residences which were vandalized with offensive graffiti in the Mayhew Drive area. Officers were also advised of several businesses which had windows broken in the general area of the vandalized vehicles and residences.
