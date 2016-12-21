Lamar Christian Church Christmas Eve
The Lamar Christian Church, 811 S. Main St. in Lamar, will be hosting Christmas Eve Services at 2,3, and p.m. As usual, it will focus on the Christmas story, with traditional Christmas songs and some contemporary ones too. It will be candle lit and reverent in the sanctuary as you come in to worship the Christ-child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lamar Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Mon
|say what
|6
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC